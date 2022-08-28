Vintage photo of Bentley (l) and Greenwood

JERRY BENTLEY, the former manager of Country artist LEE GREENWOOD, died peacefully just outside of his home in HUNTSVILLE, AL YESTERDAY (8/28), according to a statement from GREENWOOD’s publicist. BENTLEY was 80 years old.

BENTLEY served as GREENWOOD’s manager from 1984 until his retirement. He went on to work with other artists as well, and earned an INTERNATIONAL ENTERTAINMENT BUYER’S ASSOCIATION (IEBA) AWARD during his career.

Said GREENWOOD, “This morning one of the finest southern gentlemen and American patriots entered his heavenly home, my manager and good friend of 45 years, JERRY BENTLEY … Our entire LG INC family from throughout the years are lifting the BENTLEY family up in our prayers. Our admiration and love for all of you is endless. Thank you for all you have contributed to our family.”

Survivors include his wife, ELAINE, daughters BETH and LAURIE and his grandchildren. Memorial details are pending.

