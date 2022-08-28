Offset: In A Litigious State (Photo: Arturo Holmes / Shutterstock.com)

MIGOS member OFFSET is suing QUALITY CONTROL for the rights to his solo career, according to several reports. The rapper has filed a lawsuit against his label, claiming they failed to honor their agreement made in JANUARY 2021.

The lawsuit, filed on AUGUST 23rd, states the rapper, born KIARI KENDRELL CEPHUS, previously negotiated his solo deal and was paid "handsomely" for them, but now insists the label has allegedly gone back on its word. Since the release of “54321” and his forthcoming solo project, he says QC isn’t honoring the deal and claiming the BABY KEEM-produced track as its own.

QC’s PIERRE “P” THOMAS took to TWITTER to dispute the suit.

“The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly. Let’s see how this one go. Been to real for all this lame sh*t. Everyone know the real problem.”

OFFSET tweeted back, “Ni**as act like I’m the problem, I paid millions to get my rights back, Ni**a,... You blackballed me. I ain’t said Sh*t one time homie, I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop, and you want ya name on my credit?”

OFFSET’s next single, “Code,” featuring MONEYBAGG YO, dropped on FRIDAY after his current single, “54321."

OFFSET offered no statement on the future of MIGOS.

