It was a big night for TAYLOR SWIFT at the 2022 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, taking home her third VIDEO OF THE YEAR for her 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which also won for LONGFORM VIDEO OF THE YEAR, and BAD BUNNY, the first non-ENGLISH speaking performer to win ARTIST OF THE YEAR.

TAYLOR was on hand to accept the VIDEO OF THE YEAR award, pointing to the fact for the first time in VMA history, four of the directors nominated in the category were women. She also revealed a new album coming OCTOBER 21st, with details to have been announced MIDNIGHT last night.

“I’m just so proud of what we made,” she said before alluding to her previous management drama regarding her master recordings. “We wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans, because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that."

SWIFT previously won the coveted honor in 2019 for "You Need To Calm Down" and in 2015 for "Bad Blood," her collab with KENDRICK LAMAR.

Other highlights included the appearance of JOHNNY DEPP via hologram in full MOON PERSON regalia, making his comeback after performing with JEFF BECK on his EUROPEAN tour. "Hey, you know what?" he joked. "I needed the work."

LIL NAS X, JACK HARLOW and KENDRICK LAMAR were the night’s top nominees with seven nods apiece, followed by DOJA CAT and HARRY STYLES with six nods. BILLIE EILISH, DRAKE, DUA LIPA, ED SHEERAN, TAYLOR SWIFT and THE WEEKND received five nominees each, while BTS is the most nominated group or duo, with four nods.

