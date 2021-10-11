Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Nicky Youre/Dazy Hold Top Spot; Harry 'Talking' Runner Up; Doja 'Vegas' Top 10; Dragons Top 20; Elton/Britney Debut Big

* NICKY YOURE holds the top spot with "Sunroof," featuring DAZY for a 3rd week

* COLUMBIA has the top 3 songs with HARRY STYLES having two of them as "Late Night Talking" jumps 4*-2*

* POST MALONE and DOJA CAT remain at 6* with "I Like You (A Happier Song,"), but are up over 1000 spins again this week at +1101 spins

* Also up over 1000 spins again is ONEREPUBLIC with "I Ain't Worried," at +1119 and moving 9*-8*

* DOJA CAT goes top 10 with "Vegas," rising 11*-10* and +1185 spins

* STEVE LACY is just outside the top 10 with "Bad Habit," moving 14*-11* and up 1055 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS go top 20 with "Bones," up 22*-20*

* HARRY STYLES leaps 27*-21* with "Music For A Sushi Restaurant," up 27*-21* and +872 spins

* JAX goes top 25, moving 31*-25* with "Victoria's Secret" at +827 spins

* NICKI MINAJ is up 1414 spins and moves 35*-27* with "Super Freaky Girl"

* A big debut for ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS with "Hold Me Closer" at 31* with 1595 spins

* ROSA LINN enters at 36* with "SNAP," up 358 spins

* THE WEEKND debuts at 38* with "Die For You" at +359 spins

Rhythmic: Beyonce Remains #1; Cardi B/Ye/Durk Runner Up; Hitkidd & Glorilla, Fivio Foreign Top 10; Drake Top 15

* BEYONCE holds the top spot with "Break My Soul" for a 3rd week in a row

* CARDI B is the runner up as "Hot Ish," featuring YE & LIL DURK climbs 3*-2* and is +682 spins

* HITKIDD & GLORILLA go top 10 as "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," moves 11*-8*

* FIVIO FOREIGN is top 10 as "What's My Name," featuring QUEEN NAIJA & COI LERAY leaps 12*-10* and is +162 spins

* DRAKE goes top 15, up 16*-14* with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE up 237 spins

* NICKI MINAJ soars into the top 20, up 26*-16* with "Super Freaky Girl," up 1232 spins

* TEMS leaps 30*-22* with "Free Mind," up 347 spins

* DOJA CAT soars 34*-23* with "Vegas," up 379 spins

* BAD BUNNY jumps 35*-26* with "Moscow Mule," gaining 301 spins

* TYGA lands the top debut at 36* with "Sunshine," featuring JHENE AIKO & POP SMOKE, up 403 spins

* ARMANI WHITE enters at 37* with "Billie Eilish," up 163 spins

* GIVEON debuts at 39* with "Lost Me," rising 132 spins

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK debut at 40* with "Can't Stop Won't Stop," up 201 spins

Urban: Tems Takes Top Spot; Cardi B/Ye/Durk Top 3; Burna Boy, Khaled/Drake/Lil Baby Top 15

* TEMS takes over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Free Mind," up 915 spins

* CARDI B goes top 3 with "Hot Ish," featuring YE & LIL DURK, moving 5*-3* and +397 spins

* SLEAZYWORLD GO moves 11*-8* with "Sleazy Flow," up 603 spins

* BURNA BOY goes top 15 with "Last Last," rising 20*-14* and +565 spins

* DJ KHALED is also top 15, up 18*-15* with "STAYING ALIVE," featuring DRAKE & LIL BABY up 422 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ hits the top 20 with "All Mine," up 22*-20* and +212 spins

* NICKI MINAJ lands the lone debut at 40* with "Super Freaky Girl," up 614 spins

Hot AC: Nicky Youre/Dazy Hold Top Spot; Kate Bush Top 5; Onerepublic, Charlie Puth With 300+ Spin Gains; Elton/Britney Debut

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY retain the dual chart topper as "Sunroof" remains #1 at Top 40 and Hot AC

* KATE BUSH goes top 5 with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)," up 7*-5* and +253 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC move 10*-9* "I Ain't Worried," up 409 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH and JUNG KOOK hold at 14* with "Left And Right" but are +300 spins

* JAX rises 33*-27* with "Victoria's Secret," up 294 spins

* ELTON JOHN & BRITNEY SPEARS debut at 30* with "Hold Me Closer," up 593 spins

* ALEC BENJAMIN debuts at 40* with "Devil Doesn't Bargain," up 106 spins

Active Rock: Disturbed Hold Top Spot; Pop Evil Top 3; Papa Roach Top 5; Bush Top 15; Chili Peppers Top 20

* DISTURBED hold the top spot fo a 2nd week with "Hey You"

* POP EVIL are top 3 with "Eye Of The Storm," up 4*-3*

* PAPA ROACH go top 5, rising 6*-4* with "No Apologies," up 160 spins

* BUSH are top 15, leaping 16*-14* with "More Than Machines" - up 135 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 30*-20* with "Tippa My Tongue" - up 280 spins

* MUSE leap 37*-30* with "Will Of The People," up 115 spins

* STARSET/BREAKING BENJAMIN debut at 38* with "Waiting On The Sky To Change" at +178 spins

* MEGADETH debut at 40* with "Soldier On!"

Alternative: Giovannie New #1; Killers Top 3; Vance Joy Top 5; Dirty Heads Top 10; AJR Top 15; Chili Peppers, Beach Weather Top 20

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS move 3*-1* with "Ramon Ayala" - having topped both Alternative and Active Rock

* THE KILLERS are top 3 with "Boy," rising 7*-3* and +409 spins

* VANCE JOY goes top 5 with "Clarity," up 6*-5*

* DIRTY HEADS move into the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Life's Been Good," up 82 spins

* AJR hit the top 15, rising 16*-14* with "I Won't" - up 183

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS soar 28*-17* with "Tippa My Tongue," up 476 spins

* BEACH WEATHER surge 31*-19* and into the top 20 with "Sex, Drugs, Etc.," up 290 spins

* PANIC! AT THE DISCO debut at 38* with "Don't Let The Light Go Out," up 281 spins

* BLACK KEYS debut at 40* with "It Ain't Over"

Triple A: Death Cab For Cutie Hold Top Spot; Phoenix Runner Up; The 1975 Top 5; The Killers, Dermot Kennedy Top 10

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE hold the top spot for a 3rd week with "Here To Forever"

* PHOENIX are the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Alpha Zulu"

* THE 1975 are top 5, rising 7*-5* with "Part Of The Band," up 36 spins

* THE KILLERS surge into the top 15, climbing 15*-8* with "Boy," up 108 spins

* DERMOT KENNEDY also goes top 10, up 12*-9* with "Something To Someone" at +32 spins

* CAAMP goes top 15, up 22*-15* with "The Otter," up 58 spins

* MATT MAESON rises 26*-20* with "Blood Runs Red," up 40 spins

* STEVE LACY debuts at 27* with "Bad Habit"

* NOAH KAHAN enters at 29* with "Stick Season"

