COX MEDIA GROUP Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE)/TAMPA will air UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA football under a three year deal with the school. The BULLS will air on THE BONE and Classic Rock WHPT-HD2 (TRIPPIN’ 102.5 HD2) as well as the school’s BULLS UNLIMITED 1 and BULLS UNLIMITED 2 streaming channels.

The deal includes a coaches’ show with Head Coach JEFF SCOTT along with JIM LOUK and JOEY JOHNSTON, airing WEDNESDAYS 6-7p (ET) with the first edition of the season coming SEPTEMBER 7th in a live broadcast from WORLD OF BEER in TAMPA. LOUK will be back for his 26th season as voice of the BULLS, with SAM BARRINGTON and JOHNSTON returning as analyst and sideline reporter, respectively. JIM LIGHTHALL and DAREK SHARP are returning as well to host pre-game and post-game shows, and LIGHTHALL and JOHNSTON will be back to call men’s basketball on BULLS UNLIMITED 1 and WHPT-HD2, with SHARP and BRIGID MERENDA calling women’s basketball.

USF VP/Athletics MICHAEL KELLY said, “We are very excited to announce this new radio partnership with 102.5 THE BONE, their enthusiastic management team and on-air talent. Their 100-watt, over-the-air FM signal reaches from PASCO COUNTY in the north to NAPLES in the south and east to Orlando and, of course, our two digital radio stations will continue to be heard worldwide on the TUNEIN app. We are looking forward to working closely with THE BONE in promoting our programs and growing BULLS Nation across the BAY area and beyond.”

CMG/TAMPA Dir./Operations JOHN BRENNAN, a USF graduate, said, “The partnership between THE BONE and USF football is just a perfect fit. I couldn’t be more excited for the growth of our brand and to be able to feature such a strong TAMPA BAY sports product for our great listeners.”

