Country Specials

SKYVIEW NETWORKS is offering a pair of longform Country music specials for LABOR DAY WEEKEND airing.

A special, four-hour "Working in AMERICA" edition of "COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ" will celebrate working men and women, along with counting down the top 40 songs in the format, with artists sharing stories about their pre-music jobs.

Also, "B-DUB RADIO" will offer a five-hour special, "Block Party," of back-to-back hits, with CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist JON PARDI guesting to promote his new album, “Mr. SATURDAY Night," releasing on SEPTEMBER 2nd,

Find out more at affiliation@skyviewsat.com, skyviewnetworks.com/ct40/, and skyviewnetworks.com/b-dub/.

