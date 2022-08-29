Kirshbaum (Photo: WRNR)

Former SAGA Triple A WCLZ and Hot AC WMGX (COAST 93.1)/PORTLAND, ME PD/host and Country WPOR host RANDI KIRSHBAUM has sued the stations for wrongful dismissal, claiming she was illegally fired after refusing to allow her to work from home during the pandemic, reports the BANGOR DAILY NEWS. The case, first filed in MAY in county court in PORTLAND, was moved at SAGA's motion to federal court on THURSDAY (8/25).

KIRSHBAUM, now hosting part-time at EMPIRE BROADCASTING Triple A WRNR/ANNAPOLIS-BALTIMORE, was fired in MAY 2020 (NET NEWS 5/18/2020) and subsequently filed discrimination complaints with the MAINE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION and EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION, alleging age discrimination and failure to accommodate her need to work from home due to a pre-existing medical condition and the pandemic (NET NEWS 12/30/2020). The cases are still pending. Her current suit, alleging violation of the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act, seeks back pay, benefits, and compensation for future lost earnings. SAGA's attorney SHILOH THEBERGE generally denied KIRSHBAUM's allegations in a statement.

« see more Net News