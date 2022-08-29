High School Pre-Game

AUDACY Sports KJCE-A (TALK RADIO 1370)/AUSTIN is adding a pre-game show to its game coverage of WESTLAKE HIGH SCHOOL CHAPARRALS football this season. "ATX KICKOFF," co-produced by the school and the station, is hosted by Exec. Producer and play-by-play voice JOE TAYOR and KJCE Assistant Brand Mgr. KASEY JOHNS, with TEXAS A&M play-by-play voice ANDREW MONACO, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS Analyst ROGER WALLACE, and AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN Community Sports Editor THOMAS JONES as regulars.

“We’re excited to embark on this partnership with the CHAPS and help bring the action home for WESTLAKE Nation,” said AUDACY AUSTIN SVP/Market Mgr. BOB MACKAY. “This partnership aligns well with our expanded coverage of high school and college football each week.”

“WESTLAKE NATION and NUMBER 9 PRODUCTIONS are thrilled to partner with AUDACY for the 2022 WESTLAKE Football season,” said TAYLOR. “Some of the most popular radio stations in AUSTIN’s storied broadcast history call AUDACY home and we’re excited to join forces and deliver more championship level coverage of WESTLAKE Football. Let’s go make history.”

