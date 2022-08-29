New #1

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s JON PARDI and his promotion team for landing the #1 song at Country radio this week with “Last Night Lonely,” which rises from #2 to the top of the MEDIABASE Country chart in its 27th week.

Written by JIMI BELL, JOE FOX and DYLAN MARLOWE, the song got an iHEARTRADIO world premeiere just ahead of its FEBRUARY 22nd radio add date. It’s the first single from PARDI’s new album, "Mr. SATURDAY Night," releasing on FRIDAY (9/2).

Elesehwere on the chart, COLE SWINDELL’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” rises 3-2, LUKE COMBS’ “The Kind Of Love We Make” zips up from 7-3, JUSTIN MOORE’s “With A Woman You Love” ascends 5-4 and MITCHELL TENPENNY’s “Truth About You” enters the Top 5, up from #6.

