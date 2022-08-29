New Shows, Podcasts, Subscription Plan

Sports betting video and audio network VSiN is debuting a new FALL lineup including a new show for BRENT MUSBURGER and three new podcasts, and is also launching a new subscription product, VSiN PRO, with additional content.

MUSBURGER will host a one-hour pre-game show before NFL SUNDAYS during the season, "COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF WITH BRENT MUSBURGER," noon-1p (ET), one of three new weekend shows; the others include MIKE PALM's "THE CONTEST SHOW" SATURDAYS at 8p (ET), and "COLLEGE LINES REVEALED" on SUNDAYS at 2p (ET) with JONATHAN VON TOBEL. Weekdays will also feature a revamped lineup, with the returning "FOLLOW THE MONEY," "A NUMBERS GAME," and "THE LOMBARDI LINE" joined by "VSiN BIG BETS" with DAVE ROSS and AMAL SHAH 2-4p (ET), "VSiN FINAL COUNTDOWN" with STORMY BUONANTONY and MATT BROWN 4-6p (ET); an earlier start for SHAUN KING and TIM MURRAY's "VSiN PRIMETIME" 6-9p (ET); "VSiN LIVE BET TONIGHT" with FEMI ABEBEFE and WES REYNOLDS 9p-midnight (ET); and "THE GREG PETERSON EXPERIENCE" midnight-3a (ET).

The new podcasts include JOSH APPLEBAUM's "VSiN MORNING BETS PODCAST"; TIM MURRAY's "VSiN COLLEGE FOOTBALL BETTING PODCAST," three times per week with ADAM BURKE joining on TUESDAYS, MATT YOUMANS on THURSDAYS, and AMAL SHAH on SUNDAYS; and "VSiN NFL BETTING PODCAST" with DANNY BURKE, also thrice weekly with YOUMANS, PALM, and BRADY KANNON as regulars.

“The addition of this new programming and its industry leading talent will position VSiN to provide the growing number of sports bettors in the U.S. with expert betting insights and premium content,” said GM LEN MEAD. “Led by a team of sports betting experts, including the legendary BRENT MUSBURGER, we look forward to serving sports bettors by expanding our primetime programming and producing new weekend specials highlighting the week’s biggest games.”

“With the new additions to our programming lineup, we expect that VSiN will cover sports betting markets in a way no one else can, delivering the most in-depth analysis to our growing audience,” said CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “As the first sports betting broadcast network, we’ve assembled an expert team of content creators over the last five-plus years to provide regular in-depth perspectives and analysis on a range of sporting events.”

