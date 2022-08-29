Back For Another NFL Season

SIRIUSXM is bringing "LET'S GO!" with TOM BRADY, LARRY FITZGERALD, and JOM GRAY back for a second season, starting SEPTEMBER 5th. The show will air weekly during the football season on MONDAYS at 6p (ET) on MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO and will replay at 6:30p on SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO, and will subsequently be available as a podcast and on YOUTUBE (in audio form only).

"JIM and LARRY are two of the great sportsmen of our generation,” said BRADY. “JIM’s knowledge of the game and ability to engage his listeners, and Larry’s unprecedented success and longevity on the field bring an unmatched perspective to our listeners. I’m honored to join both of them for a second season and continue to provide insight on the game we love.”

“I can’t wait to kick off another season of LET'S GO! with my good friends TOM BRADY and JIM GRAY,” said FITZGERALD. “I love breaking down the games from a unique perspective but the insightful comments and engaging feedback from our loyal listeners definitely set the show apart. I look forward to more meaningful conversations this year as we follow the exciting twists and turns of another riveting NFL season on and off the field.”

“TOM, LARRY and I have been together for a long time and we look forward to another exciting season,” said GRAY. “Our listeners get to hear from the greatest football player of all time in depth every week, at the remarkable age of 45, as TOM competes for his eighth SUPER BOWL championship. And LARRY is one of the best and smartest people I know. He always brings thoughtful expertise and great insight to all matters on and off the field. The two of them bring an unrivaled perspective to our audience.”

“As the greatest quarterback in the history of the game takes the field for another season this fall, giving us all another chapter in an amazing career, LET'S GO! will give our listeners the extraordinary opportunity to hear Tom talk about it all in his own words,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “Having TOM and LARRY as a part of our SIRIUSXM team is very special. JIM led excellent, enlightening conversations with these two future Hall of Famers every week in season one and we’re looking forward to more ‘can’t miss’ episodes in season two.”

