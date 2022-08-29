Scott (Photo: Molly Bouchon)

JARED SCOTT has been signed to a worldwide publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based SMACKSONGS.

The KANSAS CITY native previously was signed to PLAID FLAG MUSIC, where he garnered cuts from CHRIS STAPLETON, JON PARDI, BRELAND, TIERA KENNEDY and CAYLEE HAMMACK.

“It was only a few months ago I first met JARED, but it was immediately apparent how passionate and gifted he is as a songwriter,” said SMACK Creative Dir. JEREMY GROVES. “We are honored to represent him as his publisher and can’t wait to watch him continue to have success!”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the SMACK family,” said SCOTT. “To have champions like JEREMY GROVES and the SMACK team behind me is a songwriter’s dream. I’m really looking forward to this next chapter and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.”

