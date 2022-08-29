Patience Is A Virtue

One standard advertising philosophy is "performance marketing" -- an incessant series of promotions and limited-time sales to grab consumers who are ready to buy now. But what happens when the pool of potential buy-now advertisers shrinks? In this week's CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP blog post, Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD offers advice for advertisers who may benefit from creating future demand rather than try to convert existing demand.

In the post, BOUVARD, using the automotive category as an example, notes that according to an EHRENBERG-BASS INSTITUTE study, only 5% of consumers are in the market to buy a product or service at any single point in time, and new sales data reported in AUTOMOTIVE NEWS shows just 3% of current car buyers are ready to buy a new car, meaning that commercials touting current sales are addressing a much smaller number of consumers than those looking to create demand -- 24% of potential car buyers say that they will purchase a vehicle over the next two years. And he cites LES BINET and PETER FIELD's advice to devote 60% of ad budgets to creating future demand and 40% to sales events.

Read BOUVARD's prescription for growing demand and his observations on the value of growing demand over time with radio advertising rather than going for spikes in sales with "performance marketing" here.

« see more Net News