The couple in happier times (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT artist KELSEA BALLERINI took to her socials today to share the news that she and her husband, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist MORGAN EVANS, are going through a divorce. The two artists wed in MEXICO in DECEMBER of 2017.

BALLERINI wrote to her fans, “This is now public record, so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is a result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”

She continued, “It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to MORGAN and hopeful for the next seasons. With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

EVANS has not yet commented on social media.

