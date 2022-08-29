Parton (Photo: Carl Beust/Shutterstock.com)

JIMMY FALLON, WILLIE NELSON, BILLY RAY CYRUS, JIMMIE ALLEN, ZACH WILLIAMS and MILEY CYRUS have all been added as guest stars in NBC’s DOLLY PARTON’S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS. In addition to PARTON in the lead role, the film will star TOM EVERETT SCOTT, ANA GASTEYER and ANGEL PARKER.

NBC describes DOLLY PARTON’S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS, as "a modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special." PR materials for the film say the focus is on "the backstage story and on-camera results of DOLLY’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around [her East TENNESSEE theme park,] DOLLYWOOD at CHRISTMAS.

"DOLLY finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal 'Three Wise Mountain Men.' When it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired DOLLY goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of CHRISTMAS lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that CHRISTMAS is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between CHRISTMASES past, present, and future," according to the show description.

DAVID RAMBO will write and executive produce with SAM HASKELL and PARTON. WARNER BROS. TELEVISION will produce in association with MAGNOLIA HILL PRODUCTIONS and SANDOLLAR PRODUCTIONS. No word yet on an air date.

