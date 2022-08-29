Flat Week-Over-Week

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for AUGUST 22-28 showed downloads flat from the previous week -- flat for the second consecutive week -- and up 55% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from AUGUST 23, 2021 to AUGUST 28, 2022 was +8% for Arts, +47% for Business, +91% for Comedy, +166% for Health & Fitness, +57% for History, +38% for News, +27% for Science, +53% for Society & Culture, +61% for Sports, and +72% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2022 was -1% for Arts, 0% for Business, +1% for Comedy, +7% for Health & Fitness, -4% for History, -3% for News, +5% for Science, +7% for Society & Culture, 0% for Sports, and +1% for True Crime.

The Health & Fitness and Society & Culture categories led week-to-week growth at 7%, while Health and Fitness again led year-over-year growth at +166% and History showed the weakest week-over-week growth at -4%.

