Progressive Stays Atop Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser List For August 22-28
by Perry Michael Simon
August 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
PROGRESSIVE and INDEED retained the top two slots on the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for AUGUST 22-28. SWIFFER and THE HOME DEPOT returned to the top 10, with iHEARTMEDIA's "THE OFFICIAL GAME OF THRONES PODCAST: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON" promos jumping in at number 6, accompanying the HBO series' debut. BABBEL, DUCKDUCKGO, and GRAINGER fell out of the top 10.
The top 10:
1. PROGRESSIVE (last week #1; 64726 instances)
2. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#3; 52580)
3. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#4; 50852)
4. INDEED (#2; 48890)
5. SWIFFER (#14; 45285)
6. THE OFFICIAL GAME OF THRONES PODCAST: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (--; 43674)
7. iHEARTRADIO (#6; 39506)
8. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 38558)
9. THE HOME DEPOT (--; 38386)
10. UPSIDE (#7; 36656)