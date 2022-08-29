Flo's Still #1

PROGRESSIVE and INDEED retained the top two slots on the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for AUGUST 22-28. SWIFFER and THE HOME DEPOT returned to the top 10, with iHEARTMEDIA's "THE OFFICIAL GAME OF THRONES PODCAST: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON" promos jumping in at number 6, accompanying the HBO series' debut. BABBEL, DUCKDUCKGO, and GRAINGER fell out of the top 10.

The top 10:

1. PROGRESSIVE (last week #1; 64726 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#3; 52580)

3. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#4; 50852)

4. INDEED (#2; 48890)

5. SWIFFER (#14; 45285)

6. THE OFFICIAL GAME OF THRONES PODCAST: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (--; 43674)

7. iHEARTRADIO (#6; 39506)

8. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 38558)

9. THE HOME DEPOT (--; 38386)

10. UPSIDE (#7; 36656)

