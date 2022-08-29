Applications Now Open

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) is now accepting applications for its LISA McKAY WOMEN IN RADIO SCHOLARSHIP program. The scholarship, which honors the late WQDR/RALEIGH radio programmer and 2018 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee McKAY, awards three aspiring female radio programmers the opportunity to attend their first-ever COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS), all expenses paid.

The scholars will also be recognized at CRS '23 during "CRS Honors," the kickoff to the three-day event, set for MONDAY, MARCH 13th through WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

Each applicant must fill out an online application and submit, in 500 words or less, why she should be considered. The deadline to apply is SEPTEMBER 23rd. Eligible applicants must be either a female college senior broadcast communications student involved in radio programming, or a female with one to three years maximum experience in the radio business as a PD, APD or MD. This individual must be a first-time CRS attendee.









