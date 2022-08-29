8/29 Test Results

ALL ACCESS and MEDIABASE have partnered to provide weekly RATETHEMUSIC song testing. Just like other research, it serves as a set of data points to help PDs and MDs evaluate and make music decisions.

You can sort song testing scores (it defaults to Persons 12+) and dig into age ranges here. After selecting the age range, make sure to click the "get report" button.

ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH shared, "The newest song research is ready for you every THURSDAY morning."









« see more Net News