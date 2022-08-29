Thompson Square (Photo: Ford Fairchild)

QUARTZ HILL RECORDS Country duo THOMPSON SQUARE announced TODAY (8/29) the postponement of some upcoming performances and appearances due to member SHAWNA THOMPSON needing back surgery as a result of a recent injury. Later 2022 dates will be reassessed as she heals.

“We’re disappointed to have to postpone some of the dates we have coming up, as we were really looking forward to connecting with fans again post-pandemic,” said the duo’s KEIFER THOMPSON, SHAWNA’s husband. “That said, health is always the priority, and per doctor’s orders, SHAWNA will have to sit some dates out. We’re looking forward to her successful recovery, and being able to hit the road again soon.”

Fans that have purchased tickets for an upcoming show are being directed to check in with the point of purchase for further details on refunds and rescheduling.

« see more Net News