iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI Sr. AE LEON WILLIAMSON has been named VP/Sales for iHEART's INDIANAPOLIS cluster. WILLIAMSON, who started his radio career at COX MEDIA GROUP/MIAMI and served as LSM/Digital Sales Mgr. At RADIO ONE/ST. LOUIS, will report to Market Pres. KRISTY BEEBE.

“We are so excited to welcome LEON to iHEARTMEDIA INDIANAPOLIS,” said BEEBE. “LEON’s unique skill set and passion to lead our sales team is what we’re most excited about. His familiarity of our brands and products, along with the experience he brings from different sectors will be a tremendous addition to our INDIANAPOLIS team.”

“I am extremely excited to lead the Indianapolis team with both my professional and personal skills,” said WILLIAMSON. “I look forward to creating a legacy and blazing a trail for young professionals in media that share my experience.”

The cluster includes Classic Rock WFBQ (Q95), Classic Alternative WOLT (INDY 103.3), Sports WNDE-A (FOX SPORTS 1260), Hip Hop WZRL (REAL 98.3), and Business WOLT-HD3-W248AW (BUSINESS NEWS 97.5FM).

