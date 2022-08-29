Brown (Photo: LinkedIn)

VISION MULTI MEDIA GROUP R&B/Classic Hip Hop WUFO-A-W243DX (POWER 96.5)/BUFFALO CEO SHEILA BROWN has added her support to the proposal at the FCC to allow geotargeted programming via FM boosters using GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS' "ZoneCasting" platform. BROWN voiced her support in a letter to FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL, asking the COMMISSION to "expeditiously place this important proposal on the agenda.”

In her letter, BROWN said that the proposal "will give an important option to local radio operators seeking to compete more effectively for advertising to better serve their listeners..and will give station owners an opportunity to innovate. For listeners, it is an opportunity to receive hyper-local alerts, traffic, weather and ads. For local advertisers, it is an opportunity to reach customers more effectively.”

Noting that she is a minority owner, BROWN said that she believes a "geotargeted market would financially open the radio medium to otherwise precluded advertisers. This would benefit both the advertiser and radio station owners.”

