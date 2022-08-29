Frey

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted GREG FREY from VP/Programming Operations to the newly-created position of VP/Music Partnerships. In this role, FREY will lead the company's new Music Partnerships division, tasked as the creative liaison with artists, labels, booking agencies, and promoters, and reporting to Chief Content Officer BRIAN PHILIPS.

The new role involves developing music partnerships for more than 300 CUMULUS stations in various music formats, as well as sister network WESTWOOD ONE and social/digital platforms.

PHILIPS said, “GREG will advance CUMULUS’s music industry collaboration with his trademark credibility and tastemaker’s integrity. GREG enjoys the longstanding respect of the industry and from all at CUMULUS, and I’m confident we will see success with his leadership right out of the gate.”

FREY, a 12-year CUMULUS veteran, said, “We’ve spent the recent months laying the groundwork for this critical function so that we can best support collaboration between CUMULUS and our esteemed music partners. I’m eager to get out there and show the music world what more we can do together.”

