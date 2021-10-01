Now On B95

WESTWOOD ONE's syndicated morning duo KINCAID & DALLAS has taken over AM drive at CUMULUS Country WFBE (B95)/FLINT, MI. The show, based out of sister station Country WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101.5)/ATLANTA, premiered TODAY (8/29). The announcement was made on the station's website and social media accounts.

WESTWOOD ONE began syndicating the show, hosted by JJ KINCAID and DALLAS McCADE, in OCTOBER of last year (NET NEWS 10/1/21). It now has more than 26 affiliates.

