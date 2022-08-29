Gaga (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

LADY GAGA’s record-breaking THE CHROMATICA BALL tour has become the highest grossing show in history at HERSHEYPARK STADIUM in PENNSYLVANIA. This record was previously held by THE ROLLING STONES in 2005. The tour also holds the record for the highest single show attendance at FENWAY PARK, BOSTON with over 37,200 attendees.

THE CHROMATICA BALL summer stadium tour kicked off earlier this summer with a sold-out show in DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY and has since made stops in STOCKHOLM, PARIS, ARNHEM, LONDON, TORONTO, WASHINGTON D.C., NEW YORK, CHICAGO, BOSTON, DALLAS, ATLANTA and HERSHEY. Upcoming dates include TOKYO, SAN FRANCISCO, LOS ANGELES and HOUSTON before concluding in MIAMI on SEPTEMBER 17th. Click here for more information.





« see more Net News