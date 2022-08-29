Finnish Expansion

Podcast and audiobook platform PODIMO is expanding into FINLAND on AUGUST 30th. The service will exclusively offer several Finnish podcasts and audiobooks, including JENNI ROTONEN, PETRA VÄÄNÄNEN, and MERI MILASH's "AFTERWORK" and KAISA TURUNEN, JANNI KEITURI, and SARA VANNINEN's "MOTHER'S DATE," along with "THE AKI LINNANAHDE TALK SHOW" starting in SEPTEMBER and new originals including "FIRST DATE AT THE ALTAR," "NAKED," SIKKE SUMARI's "EROTIC READING CIRCLE," and MANUELA BOSVO's "PROMISED LAND." In addition, PODIMO plans ot offer translated versions of podcasts like "THE MISSING," "AFTER EVIL," "ON THE EDGE OF EVIL," "MOLE," "MURDER THAT HAPPENED," and "MURHA POKHJOLASSA.

"We focus on domestic productions by popular podcasters in FINLAND, and we want to build the best content for our listeners," said PODIMO Country Mgr./FINLAND JOHANNES SAUKKO. "PODIMO is an international company, but listeners are primarily interested in Finnish content. That's why we offer our listeners the best local entertainment in all markets. PODIMO has the will to produce its own high-quality, responsible and in the future even investigative journalism content, the first of which we believe we will be able to launch already at the end of the year. We will also take our podcasts to the world -- for example, the Finnish MURDER STORIES podcast has already been localised for our German and Danish listeners."

"PODIMO aims to be the global leader in the spoken audio market with the best content, listening and user experience," said PODIMO CEO MORTEN STRUNGE. "We want to serve podcast creators not only in production, but also in marketing and program format development. We are excited to be able to develop the future of audiovisual entertainment together with new Finnish creators."

