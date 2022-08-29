Edwards, Hannon, Holley, Smith

WME has promoted four team members to agent in the talent agency’s Contemporary Music & Touring division, JUSTIN EDWARDS, MARY HANNON, PHOEBE HOLLEY, and MATT SMITH.

Commented WME Global Head LUCY DICKINS and Global Co-Head of Contemporary Music & Touring KIRK SUMMER, “We are thrilled and beyond proud to announce these much-deserved promotions. All four have excelled in what they do and have brought tremendous passion, energy, and creativity to their work for our artists and internally to the WME team. It’s so exciting to see their growth, and we are honored to have them be part of the future of WME.”

EDWARDS’ career at WME began in 2017, and he has worked alongside six agents in a half-dozen unique departments of WME. He currently handles THE REVIVALISTS and THE MAIN SQUEEZE, overseeing bookings for more than 75 festivals, including BONNAROO, SUMMER CAMP, WONDERBUS, CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY, SUNFEST, RIFLANDIA MEMPHO and DESERT DAZE.

HANNON started her career at WME in 2016 in the mailroom after graduating from OHIO STATE. She worked in Country music in WME’s NASHVILLE office and, in 2020, transferred to the BEVERLY HILLS office to work in Hip-Hop, initially in the festival department and most recently working for the Co-Head/Hip-Hop And R&B CAROLINE YIM. She will work closely on client teams including ANDERSON .PAAK, EARL SWEATSHIRT, JHENE AIKO, KEHLANI, RICO NASTY, STEVE LACY, SYD and WILLOW, among others.

HOLLEY originally joined WME in 2019 and began working with DICKINS at the beginning of 2021 with clients KNUCKS, ABRA CADABRA, RUFI, CHRISSI, BONNIE KEMPLAY and SAM AKPRO. HOLLEY grew up in SPAIN, and returned to her native UK to pursue a career in music, with her first position booking a club night at KING TUTS, showcasing the likes of LEWIS CAPALDI, THE SNUTS and VISTAS. She is based in the BEVERLY HILLS office.

SMITH joined WME’s LONDON office in 2018. He served as the assistant to STEVE HOGAN, ELLA STREET, ANDY NEEDS, JENNA DOOLING and BREDAN LONG, and in 2021, was promoted to agent trainee working on tours for EDM clients such as PEGGY GOU, ERIC PRYDZ, GROOVE ARMADA, ARTBAT, MADEON, PORTER ROBINSON and others. SMITH will continue to be based in the LONDON office, working in the electronic music department and booking shows across various EUROPEAN territories.

