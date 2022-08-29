Hubbard

EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE artist TYLER HUBBARD has signed with UTA for booking representation. The agency will help him find new opportunities in live touring, brand partnerships, film, television and more.

Formerly half of the duo FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, HUBBARD released his debut solo EP, “Dancin’ In The Country,” on AUGUST 19th, with a full album to follow on JANUARY 27th, 2023. He will make his solo debut on NBC’s TODAY show TOMORROW (8/30) before joining KEITH URBAN’s “The Speed Of Now World Tour” in SEPTEMBER.

HUBBARD is managed by BORMAN ENTERTAINMENT.

