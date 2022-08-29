Nash

ARIZONA LOTUS CORPORATION's Active Rock KFMA (ROCK 102.1)/TUCSON, AZ is adding longtime PHOENIX radio personality ROBIN NASH for Middays, replacing RILEY who is stepping away from on-air to focus on her job as Public Affairs Director for the ARIZONA LOTUS stations. NASH will start rocking middays on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th.

PD LARRY MAC said, "I have known ROBIN for most of my radio career, and we have worked together many times in the past. I am excited about bringing her knowledge and talent to TUCSON!"

NASH adds, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the KFMA team in TUCSON! Rock is where it started for me back in 1998 as I began my radio journey on THE EDGE in PHOENIX and worked along side one of my favorite people in the biz, LARRY MAC. To work for LARRY all these years later is an exciting new journey in my career.”

« see more Net News