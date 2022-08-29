Taylor Swift: Up After 'Midnights' (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

TAYLOR SWIFT took home her record third MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARD Video Of The Year honors last night for "All Too Well: The Short Film," her 10-minute version of the "Red" track, and also made an announcement that her new album, "Midnights," would come out OCTOBER 21st, appropriately enough at MIDNIGHT (NET NEWS 8/29)

The LP, described by SWIFT as “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” is her 10th studio album, and her fifth release in just over two years.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she wrote on INSTAGRAM. “The floors we pace and the demons we face.”

An image shows SWIFT hunched over a table in dim light, resting her head in one hand and holding out a landline phone receiver in the other.

SWIFT began taking pre-orders for “Midnights" on her website — available on “moonstone blue marble” vinyl and CD, as well as on cassette and download. It's her fifth album in just over two years, including the lockdown albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore," — will be the singer’s fifth album in just over two years. In 2020 she released a pair of LPs recorded in quarantine, “Folklore” (winner of the GRAMMY for Album Of The Year) and “Evermore" as well as re-recording of her albums "Fearless" and "Red" in "TAYLOR's Version."

“Midnights” will not qualify for the next GRAMMY AWARDS; with the eligibility window closing on SEPTEMBER 30th for the 65th annual show in 2023.

