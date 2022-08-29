Most Added

Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS’ HARDY and his promotion team, and BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ LAINEY WILSON and her team, who collectively scored the most-added single this week with “wait in the truck.” The duet between the two rising stars brought home 54 first-week adds among MEDIABASE stations, and popped on the MEDIABASE Country chart at #72.

Said HARDY, “Thank you to Country radio for supporting a song that means so much to me. I’m grateful to the fans for the response already to this song, it truly means everything. I can't wait to hear it on the radio.”

HARDY co-wrote the dark, brooding song with HUNTER PHELPS, JORDAN SCHMIDT and RENEE BLAIR.

