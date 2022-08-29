iPhone 14: On The Way

A video on a CHINESE website leaked details of the features on the new APPLE iPHONE 14, which is expected to be unveiled at APPLE PARK on SEPTEMBER 7th.

The company teased the event with an image of the sky, with the stars outlining the APPLE logo and the words “far out.” The shimmering finish on the phone appears to be purple from certain angles.

The iPHONE will also be available in navy blue, gold, graphite and silver.

The design will include changing the "hated" notch around the front-facing camera, moving to a notch-less model for the first time.

The images show the iPHONE 14 PRO and PRO MAX display with a dual-punch hole design instead of a notch.

There are also rumors that APPLE will fit another icon into the status bar.

APPLE is planning to enlarge and realign the status bar’s items to account for the new punch hole design.

The application revealed that APPLE may be planning to use a “light-folded projector to reduce the footprint of components to maximize the display area.”

The camera on the iPHONE 14 range is predicted to feature “significant” upgrades on previous models.

The phones will also likely have 8K video recording capacity and could be slightly larger than previous models. The new range of phones will also likely have autofocus capabilities to improve video calls. Another report claims the chassis surrounding the glass could be made from titanium. The two pro models will upgrade to the A16 processor, and could cost about $1,349, about 15% more expensive than the iPHONE 13 series.

« see more Net News