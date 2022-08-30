Schiable

SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK is adding a weekly college football show with veteran sports reporter/host BRIAN SCHIABLE. "COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEKLY" will air on SATURDAY mornings starting SEPTEMBER 3rd as part of the network's FALL schedule, which also includes the return of SPORTSMAP parent GOW MEDIA CEO DAVID GOW and CARLA DAWSON's "THE BOSS & THE GLOSS" for its fifth season on SEPTEMBER 9th 8-10p (ET), "COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF" with GREG FRANK and MARCUS GRANT on SEPTEMBER 4th at 10a, and ELISSA WALKER CAMPBELL's "THE BIG E SPORTS SHOW" on SEPTEMBER 10th 1-3p.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to take on this challenge,” said SCHIABLE. “(COO/PD) CRAIG LARSON and DAVID GOW have been two of my biggest supporters throughout my sports talk journey. This show allows me the opportunity to conduct more in-depth interviews and connect with the audience in ways I haven’t before.”

CAMPBELL said, “I am overjoyed to be starting my 10th NFL season with SPORTSMAP RADIO. It’s been an amazing ride.”

“This is an exciting time for our network,” said LARSON. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring back ELISSA! She is, without question, one of the best interviewers in sports talk radio. COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF and THE BOSS & THE GLOSS are both tremendous programs that punctuate our NFL coverage. And lastly, we have collaborated with BRIAN for many years and adding a passion project like COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEKLY greatly enhances our weekend lineup.”

« see more Net News