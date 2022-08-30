Busy Day

A busy day for TIKTOK rival TRILLER included the company's completion of pre-public financing, the closing of its purchase of BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP, and getting sued by SONY MUSIC.

The company filed the paperwork with the SEC to confirm completion of $300 million in pre-public financing and move forward with taking the company public. TRILLER CEO and Chairman MAHI DE SILVA said, "This was an important step for TRILLER to be properly funded entering the Public Markets. We are very pleased to have such strong market leaders as investors and look forward to bringing TRILLER to the world via a NASDAQ listing. If the capital markets continue to be stable, we are targeting an early Q4 public listing."

TRILLER also noted that it had closed on the purchase of BARE KNUCKLE FIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (BKFC). "BARE KNUCKLE FIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP has enjoyed never before seen growth, as it offers something that all fight audiences can connect with. This acquisition is a game-changer for TRILLER,” said DE SILVA.

TRILLER did take a hit when SONY MUSIC filed suit against TRILLER in UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT citing "TRILLER’s willful and unauthorized use of SONY MUSIC’s copyrighted sound recordings in TRILLER’s commercial social media service; and for TRILLER’s failure and refusal to pay millions of dollars in contractual licensing fees that TRILLER agreed to pay for the use of SONY MUSIC’s copyrighted content in TRILLER’s commercial service."

The SONY MUSIC lawsuit follows the announcement of SWIZZ BEATZ and TIMBALAND's suit against TRILLER over non-payment of fees involving their VERZUZ live streaming series. (NET NEWS 8/18)

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.

