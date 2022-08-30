Lawsuit

A longtime security compliance analyst and manager at SIRIUSXM is suing the company for discrimination.

JUSTIN BRIGGS, who has worked for the satellite, streaming, and podcasting company since 2006 (at predecessor XM RADIO) and full-time since 2007, alleges that despite "exceptional performance" and "significant contributions" to the company, he did not receive a promotion for 14 years and is paid "much lower in comparison to other White/non-minority and/or female employees with similar experience within the company." The suit contends that non-minority and female employees are "promoted generally every 2 to 4 years and receive benefits, bonuses, stock options and other privileges of employment which Mr. BRIGGS has been denied." Also cited is the failure of the company to promote BRIGGS' supervisor, Dir./IT Compliance SUNDIATA ALAYE and its hiring of a White female external candidate, PATTY EDFORDS, for a VP position, leading to ALAYE filing a complaint with the D.C. OFFICE OF HUMAN RIGHTS and settling with a new title and increase in pay but subjected to what the complaint terms EDFORDS' "abusive management style."

After EDFORDS was fired, the complaint alleges, ALAYE, reacting to the service doing a moment of silence to acknowledge the murder of GEORGE FLOYD in JUNE 2020, informed then-CEO JIM MEYER of the company's racial discrimination issues, promoted BRIGGS to Manager after 14 years, sent a congratulatory email to staff noting BRIGGS' long wait and battle with institutional racism, and was subsequently suspended and then fired. BRIGGS says he assumed some of ALAYE's duties but was not further promoted to Senior Director; he did receive a 10% pay increase in MAY 2021, which the complaint terms as "token" and not enough to counterbalance years of discrimination. The company then moved another employee into the Senior Director position for the department.

The suit, initially filed in JULY in D.C. SUPERIOR COURT and removed last week to U.S. DISTRICT COURT, asks for back pay and front pay plus unspecified compensatory and punitive damages and costs.

