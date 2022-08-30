McAfee

"THE PAT MCAFEE SHOW" is leaving the lineup at SIRIUSXM MAD DOG SPORTS RADIO, and MCAFEE told the NEW YORK POST that the network did not make an offer to continue to carry the former INDIANAPOLIS COLTS punter's midday show. MCAFEE's show, sponsored by FANDUEL, has aired on CHRIS "MAD DOG" RUSSO's channel for two years.

MCAFEE, whose show continues on YOUTUBE and as a podcast, told the POST that his show is sold based on video, because SIRIUSXM "doesn’t provide any information on who/if anybody listens," but that "I’m very grateful for those that listened to us on XM. I took a lot of pride in being a host who could hopefully paint a picture for those who couldn’t watch what was happening. I have no clue how many folks listened on SIRIUS but I appreciate them all for taking a chance on us."

