GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS radio play-by-play voice TIM ROYE has been named the radio voice of STANFORD UNIVERSITY football. ROYE will be replacing SCOTT REISS, who left to join CBS affiliate KCTV/KANSAS CITY.

ROYE will work the majority of the CARDINAL's games this season, with TEXAS RANGERS announcer DAVE RAYMOND filling in when ROYE is unavailable. The CARDINAL is heard on CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO.

