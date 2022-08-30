New Financing Round

Royalty-free music provider SOUNDSTRIPE has raised $9 million in Series B financing. The financing round was led by TOPMARK PARTNERS with OVERLINE VENTURES, ESCALATE PARTNERS, and CRAFT VENTURES also investing along with previous Series A investors VOCAP PARTNERS.

Co-Founder/Co-CEO TRAVIS TERRELL said, "The explosive growth of the creator economy has catapulted SOUNDSTRIPE forward, with our mission to 'Keep Creators Creating' resonating strongly with those who need fast, hassle-free music, sound effects, and video clips for their projects. We will now use this Series B financing to invest heavily in our enterprise business, which has already proven to be a huge area of growth for our company while remaining ripe with opportunity."

"The team at SOUNDSTRIPE has built an impressive business that is highly differentiated in the royalty-free content industry, and we are truly honored to partner with them," said TOPMARK PARTNERS Managing Partner TRAVIS MILKS. "The combination of the company’s content catalog, distribution platform and quickly expanding sales and marketing capabilities creates a strong platform for continued rapid growth in a very dynamic industry.”

