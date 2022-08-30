Burger

iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH has promoted SVP/Sales MICHAEL BURGER to Market President. BURGER, who replaces ALAN KIRSHBOM, came to the RALEIGH cluster in 2021 after serving as VP/Sales-MIDWEST Zone Political Point for iHEART and VP/Sales for the ST. LOUIS cluster. He will report to Division Pres. TOM MCCONNELL.

“MICHAEL is a strong natural leader with high business acumen,” said MCCONNELL. “He has introduced new strategic changes and created synergies between our content creators and revenue drivers that have helped fuel the overall performance for the market.”

“I am beyond appreciative and grateful to be trusted with this opportunity,” said BURGER. “As RALEIGH continues to grow, expand and flourish, I look to the future with excitement, encouragement and promise. iHEARTMEDIA RALEIGH has established itself as a fierce competitor in the market. We have positioned ourselves incredibly to not only be a destination source for entertainment, music, events, social media, and audio, but to help our clients tell their stories in a creative way that helps them achieve new heights.”

Top 40 WDCG (G105), Hip Hip WDCG-HD2-W236CA-W237BZ (95.3 THE BEAT), Classic Rock WRDU, News-Talk WTKK, and Country WNCB (B93.9) comprise the iHEARTMEDIA RALEIGH cluster.

