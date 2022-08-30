New Show

Author, BIMM INSTITUTE Professor of Popular Music, and former music industry marketing executive JENNIFER OTTER BICKERDIKE is debuting a new podcast on SEPTEMBER 1st.

"ROCK N' ROLL CONFIDENTIAL" features the host discussing a wide range of music topics with celebrities like JOHNNY MARR, ECHO AND THE BUNNYMEN's WILL SERGEANT, and pro skateboarder ALEX WHITE. Each episode will be accompanied by a playlist of songs discussed and inspired by the show.

Find the podcast here.

