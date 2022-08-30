-
Prof. Jennifer Otter Bickerdike Debuts 'Rock N' Roll Confidential' Podcast
by Perry Michael Simon
August 30, 2022 at 8:16 AM (PT)
Author, BIMM INSTITUTE Professor of Popular Music, and former music industry marketing executive JENNIFER OTTER BICKERDIKE is debuting a new podcast on SEPTEMBER 1st.
"ROCK N' ROLL CONFIDENTIAL" features the host discussing a wide range of music topics with celebrities like JOHNNY MARR, ECHO AND THE BUNNYMEN's WILL SERGEANT, and pro skateboarder ALEX WHITE. Each episode will be accompanied by a playlist of songs discussed and inspired by the show.
Find the podcast here.