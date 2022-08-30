ASCAP's 44th Annual ASCAP CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS will be taking place on the organization's @ASCAP social media platforms on SEPTEMBER 21st.

The event will feature performance and what ASCAP teases as "other surprises from some of Christian music's top stars and songwriters." Fans can use the hashtag #ASCAPAwards on INSTAGRAM, TWITTER, and FACEBOOK to engage with the event.

A list of winners will be released on the morning of SEPTEMBER 21st.

