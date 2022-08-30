40 Kindness Clubs Active

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WCIC/PEORIA, IL's 'Kindness Club' has served 12,000 kids at local schools since its 2021 relaunch, the station has announced.



The promotion involves the distribution of free Kindness Club kits with resource binders guiding school leaders on how to create more kindness at their schools, plus chalk for writing encouraging messages on sidewalks, blank thank-you notes to show gratitude to others in the school, bubble gum, stickers, balloons, and WCIC temporary tattoos. The school leaders are also encouraged to carry out kindness in their community by picking up trash on the school grounds, writing encouraging notes on the lockers of students taking standardized testing, and writing thank-you notes to people who may go overlooked at school.



One Kindness Club leader said, “We are a uniquely small school community that has a big heart. In order to make the atmosphere and culture more accepting of everyone, we wanted to start a Kindness Club to spread cheer and teach our small group of great kids the importance of being kind before moving on to high school.”



The WCIC listening area has about 40 new Kindness Clubs, with the station reporting that the number of clubs is growing each day.

