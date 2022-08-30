Saunders and Foxx

VERSTANDIG MEDIA Country WAYZ/HAGERSTOWN, MD afternoon host KATI SAUNDERS is stepping down in order to move closer to her family in NORTH CAROLINA. SHERRY "FOXX" JOHNSON is promoted from weekends/fill-ins to afternoons. She has been with WAYZ since APRIL. The two are co-hosting the shift through THURSDAY (9/1).

SAUNDERS shared the news on the station's FACEBOOK page, writing, "Some bittersweet news: I’m going back to NC to be closer to family, but I will miss this area so much! Everyone has been so kind to me, and I’ve really enjoyed my time here!"

