WAYZ/Hagerstown Promotes Sherry Foxx To Afternoons As Kati Saunders Departs
by Phyllis Stark
August 30, 2022 at 8:44 AM (PT)
VERSTANDIG MEDIA Country WAYZ/HAGERSTOWN, MD afternoon host KATI SAUNDERS is stepping down in order to move closer to her family in NORTH CAROLINA. SHERRY "FOXX" JOHNSON is promoted from weekends/fill-ins to afternoons. She has been with WAYZ since APRIL. The two are co-hosting the shift through THURSDAY (9/1).
SAUNDERS shared the news on the station's FACEBOOK page, writing, "Some bittersweet news: I’m going back to NC to be closer to family, but I will miss this area so much! Everyone has been so kind to me, and I’ve really enjoyed my time here!"