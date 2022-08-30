Staff Votes To Unionize

Content staffers at PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORP., operator of News-Talk WESA and Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH, have voted to form a union with SAG-AFTRA. The move was approved by a supermajority vote of hosts and DJs, reporters, editors, and producers, and was delivered to management TODAY (8/30).

A statement from the organizing committee said, “We will approach this process in the spirit of collaboration and professionalism, and urge PCBC leadership to do the same by voluntarily recognizing the union and begin bargaining in good faith with us. As a union town, PITTSBURGH’s public radio stations should be union shops.”

“SAG-AFTRA welcomes the talented content staff at PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORP.,” said SAG-AFTRA National Exec. Dir. DUNCAN CRABTREE-IRELAND. “This tireless and dedicated team brings thought-provoking and entertaining programming to their communities daily, and it is only right that that their collective voice be heard in decision making affecting their work lives."

