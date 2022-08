Morning Opening

COX MEDIA Hot AC WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI has launched a national search for a new morning show to serve MIAMI. The door is open for an existing show or the programming team, lead by WFLC Dir./Branding and Programming IAN "SLACKER" RICHARDS, will build a show.

To land this choice gig, get started here with COX MEDIA.





