Expanding Roster

Three new podcasts have joined AUDIOBOOM's slate of AUDIOBOOM ORIGINALS podcasts in the U.K. The new additions are former "LOVE ISLAND" contestant MALIN ANDERSSON's "SUPERPOWER STATE OF MIND," a motivational podcast that launched on AUGUST 8th; the previously announced (NET NEWS 5/25) cancer survival podcast "GLITTERING A TURD" with KRIS HALLENGA, which is debuting TODAY (8/30); and "RU PAUL'S DRAG RACE UK" alum CHERYL HOLE and YOUTUBE true crime video creator NIKKI DRUCE's "KILLERS, CULTS AND QUEENS," to bow on SEPTEMBER 8th. True crime series "DEVILS IN THE DARK" has also returned for a second season, which started MONDAY (8/29).

“I can’t tell you how excited I am for this journey with AUDIOBOOM,” says ANDERSSON. “I’ve interviewed the most incredible people. This podcast will change your mindset and life.”

“I’m so happy to take what I’ve learned from my own experiences into the world of podcasting for GLITTERING A TURD,” said HALLENGA. “I cannot wait to share the conversations I’ve had with names and faces people know as well as real stories from real people, as the audience and their voices are part of GLITTERING A TURD too.”

“I’m so excited to be part of KILLERS, CULTS AND QUEENS with the incredible team at AUDIOBOOM,” said CHERYL HOLE. “My mind is blown every single episode and I’m so lucky to have an incredible co-pilot in NIKKI DRUCE as we tip toe into the corridor of the unknown.”

“Our new slate of original podcasts encompasses the creativity and entertainment values that has been at the heart of AUDIOBOOM STUDIOS’ work,” said AUDIOBOOM Chief Content Officer BRENDAN REGAN. “Our production team has continued to develop quality content alongside the best British talent, and we’re excited to bring these shows to UK listeners.”

