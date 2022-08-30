Loper & Randi

NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings.

LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we are 100% immediately available. We have 16 years as a team."

Prior to joining WRKZ in 2012, LOPER & RANDI worked at CBS Alternative WPBZ (103.1 THE BUZZ)/WEST PALM BEACH.

Reach out to them at LoperandRandi@gmail.com or 561-818-5673.





