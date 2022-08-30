-
WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit
by Ken Anthony
August 30, 2022 at 9:55 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings.
LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we are 100% immediately available. We have 16 years as a team."
Prior to joining WRKZ in 2012, LOPER & RANDI worked at CBS Alternative WPBZ (103.1 THE BUZZ)/WEST PALM BEACH.
Reach out to them at LoperandRandi@gmail.com or 561-818-5673.