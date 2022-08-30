Wishes Granted

APLHA MEDIA/CANTON News/Talk WHBC-A (NEWS/TALK 1480) and Hot AC WHBC-F (MIX 94.1) raised close to $230k for the annual AULTCARE WISH-A-THON that benefits WISHES CAN HAPPEN. The fundraiser, now in its 15th year, has passed the $2,000,000 mark.

The stations’ personalities broadcast live from a tent set up at a shopping plaza for 36 hours, where they received donations by phone, online and in person. Over the years the monies raised has been used to grant thousands of wishes to children with serious, life-threatening illnesses.

ALPHA MEDIA/CANTON Market Mgr. LARRY GAWTHROP said, “It is amazing! It took 10 years of the event to reach the $1,000,000 mark and only 5 more to surpass $2,000,000. This was truly a team effort and we should all be very proud of the many lives we will impact over the next year(s).”

