Urban Alternative Grants

The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING has issued a request for proposals to expand the Urban Alternative format to three more public radio stations. The plan to fund more Urban Alternative stations was announced in taped remarks by CPB Pres./CEO PAT HARRISON at the PUBLIC RADIO CONTENT CONFERENCE in NEW ORLEANS TODAY (8/30); three stations will be selected for grants of up to $500,000 along with 30 months of consulting services to research and develop the operations. The RFP is available at cpb.org and submissions are due by 5p (ET) OCTOBER 28th.

“With CPB support, the Urban Alternative format has attracted a younger, more diverse audience to public radio,” said HARRISON. “CPB is now pleased to support the expansion of this format, in which the stations will be trusted partners with these audiences, guided by their music and information needs and through engagement and events.”

The format is presently airing on ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUBLIC MEDIA's KUVO-HD2-K284CI (104.7 THE DROP)/DENVER, TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY Jazz KTSU/HOUSTON's THE VIBE streaming channel, NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY's WNSB (HOT 91.1)/NORFOLK, RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS/MILWAUKEE (88nine RADIO MILWAUKEE)'s HYFIN streaming channel, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO KCMP-HD2 (CARBON SOUND)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, and the newly-launched JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY Urban Alternative WJSU-HD2 (THE SIPP)/JACKSON, MS.

