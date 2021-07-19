Pearlman (Facebook)

ALL ACCESS has learned that JOSH PEARLMAN is no longer with AUDACY after 15 years with the company (previously ENTERCOM). PEARLMAN was most recently part of the national team as VP/Promotions & Experiences.

PEARLMAN said, "I have such gratitude to have worked with such smart, creative, and passionate people inside and outside the company, many of whom I now consider to be lifelong friends. I’m excited for all the possibilities for the next chapter, whatever they may be."

PEARLMAN can be reached at josh.pearlman@gmail.com and (805) 252-5711.

